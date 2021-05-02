Filipino netizens amazed with Miss Universe Singapore’s Philippine origins

Miss Universe Singapore Bernadette Belle Ong captured the hearts of Filipino pageant fans after they found out that the Singaporean beauty can speak Filipino fluently.

Ong is now on her way for the Miss Universe finals on May 16.

She revealed that she was born and raised in the Philippines for 10 years. She and her family migrated to Singapore in 2004 and that when she had a career in modeling, acting and hosting.

Ong said that the Filipino community in Singapore convinced her to join Miss Universe.

“During my time here, I’ve been able to build a community with Filipinos and having that community, sila yung nagyaya sa akin na, ‘O, sige, i-try mo na yung Miss Universe,’” she said.

Ong was supposedly represent Singapore in the competition called Miss Charm. The event got cancelled and that’s when she received an offer to represent the city-state in the 69th Miss Universe.

“Since hindi pa ako naka-compete sa Miss Charm, I was able to do that,” she said. (TDT)