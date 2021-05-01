LOOK: Disney to launch themed cruise liner ‘Disney Wish’

Disney will soon launch a special cruise liner that will feature its most popular characters and franchise within its interiors and activities.

The new cruise, named ‘Disney Wish’ shows several areas themed with iconic movies including “Frozen”, “Avengers”, and “Star Wars” to name a few.

“When the Disney Wish sets sail in summer 2022, you’ll be immersed in Disney’s rich legacy of enchanting storytelling. We’re bringing to life the stories and characters of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars adventures like never before. While I won’t be able to share every ounce of magic we’re putting on this ship (we’re saving some to reveal over the coming months!), I hope the details I do share get you every bit as excited as I am to cruise on the Disney Wish,” said Walt Disney Imagineering Portfolio Creative Executive Laura Cabo.

The ship will have 1,254 staterooms and is set to begin its five-night journey towards Nassau, Bahamas and Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay next year, on June 9, 2022.

Bookings for the inaugural Disney Wish cruise will open starting May 27, 2021.