Keempee De Leon survives COVID-19

Actor and TV host Keempee De Leon is grateful that he was able to survive his battle with COVID-19.

On his Instagram account, De Leon said that he is thankful that God gave him another chance in life.

“Thank you Heavenly Abba Father My Lord God and Savior Jesus Christ for being Faithful and for being there for me, for hearing my prayers every single day when I was so scared and thinking what’s going to happen to me the next day,” he said.

De Leon was infected with the virus last March 2021.

He was also grateful for ABS-CBN for their support during his COVID-19 battle.

“Abba Father My Lord God and Savior Jesus Christ thank you for Healing me and for my BU Fam for supporting me when I got sick last month from Covid,” he added.

“Thank you Lord for Recovering me for healing me till I get well and get back to work. Thank you for Covering me with your Precious Blood You’re my Healer,” De Leon said.

De Leon is part of the Kapamilya TV series Bagong Umaga. His fellow co-actors Tony Labrusca Barbie Imperial, Sunshine Cruz, Nikki Valdez, Heaven Peralejo also tested positive for the virus.

“Thankful talaga ako to the whole Bagong Umaga family who prayed for all of us nagtsi-check every single day sa Viber, sa buong production and staff, na hindi kami pinabayaan all the way, na talagang inalagaan kami,” he said.