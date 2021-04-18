No special treatment: Vico Sotto’s mom gets jab as Pasig City’s 6,318th senior for COVID-19 vaccination drive

Veteran Actress Coney Reyes received her vaccine against COVID-19 in Pasig City on Saturday, after going through protocols.

On Saturday, the actress posted an Instagram story where she was seen holding the sign “I got vaccinated.”

His son Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto in a tweet confirmed that her mother was the 6,318th Pasigueño senior to get vaccinated.

RELATED STORY: ‘Walang media’: Vico Sotto thanks Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis for PHP1 million donation to Pasig

Sotto stressed that there’s no special treatment in the vaccine rollout of the city, adding that even her mother and relatives will have to follow the guidelines.

“Strictly “first-to-update-first-served” for people of the same priority group. Please wait for the text; don’t walk-in,” he said in a tweet.

Sotto’s brother, LA Mumar last week revealed that he and his wife are not yet vaccinated as they were waiting for their turn.

READ ON: ‘Dagdag pa sa isipin’: Vico Sotto appeals not to send him butt vaccination photos

He also addressed netizens asking why they are not skipping the line given that they are related to the Pasig mayor.

“My mom didn’t skip the line. Vico didn’t skip the line. Why would I?” he quipped.