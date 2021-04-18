Miss Universe 2020 tickets cost Php121,000

The Miss Universe organization has released the details of its ticket prices of the much awaited pageant.

Miss Universe 2020 is set to take place on May 16, 2021 (U.S. time), at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The Instagram page @missuupdates revealed in a post on April 14 that there are two available packages for those who are wanting to watch the pageant live.

“There are two different packages (shown in the 3rd slide) : IVY – The Fan Experience ($999 per person) and DIAMOND – The Ultimate VIP experience ($2499 per person) and you can only buy in batches of 2 or 4, not one ticket only! Plus taxes on that! (check out the last slide for a screenshot of my friend’s bill)”

The Ivy Fan Experience package—which costs USD999 or around PHP49,000, tax excluded—comes with premium seating, a ticket to the VIP Kick-Off Party, a Virtual Q and A, a ticket to a dress rehearsal, and a swag bag.

The Diamond Package, which is worth USD2,400 or around PHP121,000 with tax excluded, will get the full-VIP experience.

The package includes premium lounge-style seating; entrance to the VIP Kick-Off Party; tickets to the national costume, preliminary, and finals; meet and greet, and interview with the reigning Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi; and a photo with the new Miss Universe.

Pageant vlogger Adam Genato told PEP.ph that swab tests are included in the packages.

The total cost of watching the 69th edition of Miss Universe will cost more if you add other fees including lodging.

VIPs have the first dibs on the pageant tickets while regular tickets have yet to be released.

Filipina businesswoman in the US, Olivia Co also told Pep that the venue can only accommodate 25% of its capacity.

She also narrated some of the protocols that will be implemented.

“So we will be placed in a bubble sa hotel. We will be there, ako siguro, May 16 yung event, I will be there on May 10th sa Florida. And then, ang sabi nila, the moment we arrive sa hotel, isa-swab test na nila kami. And then, after the swab test, we will be placed in our hotel room. Hindi kami palalabasin until the next day na malaman namin yung results,” she said.

Philippine bet Rabiya Mateo says that she will do her best to win the Miss Universe crown. (TDT)