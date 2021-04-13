Nikki Valdez recall mental struggles of isolation after recovering from COVID-19

Kapamilya actress Nikki Valdez bared that she and her husband Luis Garcia survived COVID-19.

“Two weeks ago, my husband and I tested positive for COVID — a most dreaded situation not any one of us would want to be in,” Valdez revealed in her Instagram post last April 9.

The actress said they did not know how to react when they learned that they contracted the disease adding that they are more concerned with their loved ones.

“It was so painful, we both did not know how to react. We were both just staring out the window. All we could think of was my Mom who was a senior and my daughter who lived with us,” Valdez said.

Valdez noted that the first few days of isolation was the worst, as they were experiencing body aches, mild dry cough and flu-like feeling despite normal temperature and having full body rest.

“The first few days were the hardest,” she said adding that 10 to 12 hours of sleep was not enough.

Valdez said their ordeal ended two weeks after the isolation.

She also expressed gratitude with her family, friends and doctor who helped them overcome the virus.

“I would like to thank our monitoring doctors for a job well done! You are truly the whole world’s unsung heroes making sure that we get well,” the actress wrote.

Valdez also reminded her fans and netizens that COVID is real and it should be taken seriously.

“COVID is more than a virus. It will toy not only with your physical health but mostly with your emotions…. COVID is real,” she said. (RA)