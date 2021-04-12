KC Concepcion says she’s now closer with dad Gabby

KC Concepcion revealed that she has now closer relationship with her father and actor Gabby Concepcion.

In a photo on KC’s Instagram account, she thanked God for giving them the chance to make up for the lost time.

“Papa. Cool and down to earth, a joker, a guy’s guy, our #GirlDad – so much time lost, but so so much, regained,” she said.

“I thank God for our phone calls, deep sea dates, nature explorations, talking til we fall asleep. Truly grateful to the universe for keeping our love alive,” KC added.

The actress celebrated her 36th birthday last week.

“Truly grateful for this family time together. No frills, just love,” she said.

KC also wrote something for her half-sisters Samantha and Savannah.

Her parents married in their teens and unfortunately separated when I was a toddler. Today they have their own families, who are also my own… I keep close to my siblings, or at least I do my part to, and tbh giving importance and nurturing relationships between both my families can be tough — always a balancing act. But I love them all and my life wouldn’t be complete without them,” she wrote.

KC is the daughter of Gabby and megastar Sharon Cuneta. (TDT)