EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

KC Concepcion says she’s now closer with dad Gabby

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

KC Concepcion revealed that she has now closer relationship with her father and actor Gabby Concepcion.

In a photo on KC’s Instagram account, she thanked God for giving them the chance to make up for the lost time.

“Papa. Cool and down to earth, a joker, a guy’s guy, our #GirlDad – so much time lost, but so so much, regained,” she said.

RELATED STORY: KC Concepcion sells jewelry worth Php100,000 each for Cagayan’s rescue and relief efforts

“I thank God for our phone calls, deep sea dates, nature explorations, talking til we fall asleep. Truly grateful to the universe for keeping our love alive,” KC added.

The actress celebrated her 36th birthday last week.

“Truly grateful for this family time together. No frills, just love,” she said.

RELATED STORY: KC Concepcion reveals having PCOS; says it prevented her from accepting showbiz projects

KC also wrote something for her half-sisters Samantha and Savannah.

Her parents married in their teens and unfortunately separated when I was a toddler. Today they have their own families, who are also my own… I keep close to my siblings, or at least I do my part to, and tbh giving importance and nurturing relationships between both my families can be tough — always a balancing act. But I love them all and my life wouldn’t be complete without them,” she wrote.

KC is the daughter of Gabby and megastar Sharon Cuneta. (TDT)

Photo of Neil Bie Neil Bie Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Neil Bie

Neil Bie

Neil Bie is the Assistant Editor for The Filipino Times, responsible for gathering news that will resonate among OFW readers in the UAE, Philippines, and around 200 countries, where the platform reaches both Filipinos and worldwide audiences. ||| Get in touch with Neil at: Facebook: Neil Bie ||| Email: [email protected]||| or by sending a message to the Facebook page of The Filipino Times at: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/

Related Articles

COVID-19 variant with 18 mutations detected in Brazil

10 mins ago

LOOK: PH bet Rabiya Mateo stuns in green modern-day terno in Miss Universe pre-pageant activities

1 hour ago

Roque blasts ‘unchristian’ question on getting hospital bed despite influx of COVID-19 patients

2 hours ago

DOH refuses to comment on alleged VIP hospitalization of Roque

3 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button