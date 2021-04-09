Sri Lankan beauty queen regains crown; former titleholder arrested

Sri Lankan beauty pageant winner Pushpika De Silva has regained her crown after it was snatched off her head during the April 4 coronation night.

The 2019 winner, Caroline Jurie, falsely claimed that De Silva was a divorcee and therefore should have been disqualified from the pageant.

It turned out, however, that De Silva was separated but not divorced.

The whole circus became controversial after Jurie forcibly took back the crown from the winner and gave it to the first runner-up.

“There is a rule that you have to be married and not divorced, so I am taking my first steps, saying that the crown goes to the first runner-up,” Jurie said during the televised coronation night.

The pageant organizer returned the crown to De Silva last April 6 including the prize. They also apologized after confirming that she was not a divorcee.

“A true queen is not a woman who snatches another woman’s crown, but a woman who secretly sets another woman’s crown!!” De Silva said in her post.

Police on Thursday arrested Jurie for causing injuries to De Silva. She was later released on bail.