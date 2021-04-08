Rhian Ramos tests positive for COVID-19

Kapuso actress Rhian Ramos disclosed that she tested positive for COVID-19.

On her Instagram account, Ramos shared a photo of her and her road manager Rach Librado and a video showing that they have been recovering.

The actress also showed her positive result and how she and her manager are helping each other to get well.

“It started with a fever. We isolated for a few days but found out we were both positive. Started feeling better day four to six,” Ramos said.

The actress added that the past few weeks have been harrowing for her.

“The past few weeks have been harrowing at times, but I’m not really here to scare anyone, just sharing how grateful I am for life, health, love, and friendship,” she said.

She also thanked those who helped her during her recovery.

“Thank you to everyone who sent us encouragement and help through this experience. It meant the world to us and I’ll always remember how much you’ve blessed us… (you know who you are)” she added.

Ramos also encouraged those who are still battling COVID-19 that they can overcome it.

“The light at the end of the tunnel is wonderful. If you or someone you know is still going through the covid battle, stay motivated my friend. Keep your morale up,” she said.

“When you see your first negative result, you’ll be overcome with relief and that feeling you’ve been dreaming of, where for 5 minutes there’s finally no fear,” Ramos added.