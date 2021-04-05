EntertainmentLatest News

Philippines’ bet Kelly Day is Miss Eco International 1st runner-up

Kelly Day, Philippines’ bet to the Miss Eco International, was named first runner-up in the prestigious beauty pageant in Egypt on Sunday.

South Africa’s Gizzelle Mandy Uys bagged the title.

“Congratulations to our winners of Miss Eco International. Our new queen is Gizzelle Mandy Uys and first runner up Kelly Day from the Philippines. Second runner-up is Alexandria Kelly from the USA. Congratulations all,” Miss Eco International said in a Facebook post.

The Filipina beauty queen was also able to bring home the Best in National Costume award.

The 2020 Miss Eco International was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Day’s victory comes after Samantha Bernardo clinched the first runner-up title of the Miss Grand International competition in Thailand last month.

