Mark Anthony Fernandez on early vaccination: “Buhay ko ang nakasalalay”

Actor Mark Anthony Fernandez clarified the issue that he skipped the COVID-19 vaccination list saying he did not violate any protocol when he was vaccinated in Parañaque City

Fernandez received his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine in Parañaque City last March 22.

The actor said he wanted to air his side as people are getting misled while some personalities are getting dragged because of him.

“Unang-una, nasa substitute list ako,” he said. “Pangalawa, kapag yung gamot, inilabas, mapapanis kapag hindi ginamit at since nasa substitute list ako, automatic, ako ang bibigyan.”

“Number 3, ako ang ‘virtue’ sa nangyari. Ang buhay ng tao ang nakasalalay dito, ang buhay ko ang nakasalalay,” he said stressing that there’s nothing wrong on taking care of one’s health.

It can be recalled that Fernandez was put on the substitute list by the Parañaque City LGU as he was considered a person with co-morbidity.

According to Parañaque City Health Office, the controversial actor is included in category A as he was suffering from hypertension and episodes of depression.

Mayor Edwin Olivarez also defended the controversial actor and explained that they did not go against the government’s priority list since the city government is already finished vaccinating its entire healthcare workers.

Meanwhile, Fernandez also urged the netizens not to exacerbate his vaccination: “Huwag niyo naman gawin na masama ang isang mabuting bagay,” he said.

“Sana ayusin nila ang pagiging malisyoso. Malisya ang kailangan, hindi ang pagiging malisyoso.” (RA)