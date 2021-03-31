Grieving son shares last moments with Claire dela Fuente

The son of the late OPM icon Claire Dela Fuente claimed that his mom already had signs of what was about to happen before she died due to cardiac arrest on March 30.

“She died from cardiac arrest, believed to be a result of her stress and anxiety. My mom has anxiety, hypertension and diabetes and her tendency to worry, to stress a lot, led her to weaken and in her sleep her heart gave up,” Gigo De Guzman told ABS-CBN News.

Gigo added that he too tested positive for COVID-19.

“I myself am COVID-positive but showing no symptoms that’s why I cannot be beside her,” he said.

Gigo said that he spoke to his mother one last time and had an argument over a food delivery address.

“Yesterday, she was fine, I got to speak to her. Got to argue with her one last time, because she gave me the wrong address and she didn’t tell me she was transferred to another hospital. She made me order food for her,” he recalled.

“All the while, she kept worrying about me and my symptoms. I told her not to worry about me because she’s the one who needs, who is more at risk,” Gigo added.

He also remembered some of his last moments before Claire went to the hospital ER.

“There were signs and moments na like, for example, she asked me to stay with her, beside her for the last night she spends here at the house before she has to go to the ER. She wanted company,” he said.

“I took it as a sign na they knew in a way, they were already telling me na, they always love me… ‘Anak, ikaw na bahala okay,’” he added.

Gigo said that there would be no physical wake for Claire since she died of COVID-19. A virtual celebration is being prepared to pay tribute to the OPM icon.