PH enters top five of Miss Grand International

Philippine bet Samantha Bernardo is among Miss Grand International’s top five.
Other finalists in the top five include the USA, Brazil, Guatemala and Indonesia.
“We are living under one sky, so let us all live peacefully where love is our language, humanity our race, and peace our lasting legacy to the world,” said Bernardo.
Earlier, the beauty queen from the Philippines got the third-highest number of online votes.
Extra Final Question and Answer.
Miss Grand International 2020 is Philippines 🇵🇭 #InaaSAMnaGintongKorona #MissGrandInternational2020 #PhilippinesForMGICrown pic.twitter.com/WtuoEBnw0p
— Ben Tsui (@bentsui94) March 27, 2021