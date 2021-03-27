PH bet finishes at 1st runner up at Miss Grand International 2020

Philippine bet Samantha Bernardo finished at 1st runner up for Miss Grand International 2020.

USA’s Abena Appiah won the title as Miss Grand International 2020 on Saturday, March 27.

The pageant’s second runner-up was Ivana Batchelor from Guatemala. Miss Grand International 2020’s Aurra Kharishma from Indonesia and Lala Guedes from Brazil placed third and fourth runners up, respectively.

There was a triple tie between Guatemala and the USA which led the contestants to answer one final Q and A.

Each contestant was asked who would they give the final shot of the COVID-19 vaccine to – a 15-year-old or a 70-year-old.

Here was Bernardo’s response:

Only Bernardo chose the latter while the two other candidates decided that they will pick the 15 year-old.

In her speech during the Top 10 competition, Bernardo highlighted the different wars this world is currently facing.

“Year 2020 will be remembered as the most challenging period in our history. COVID-19 pandemic has brought despair, destruction and death. Today, our world war has changed from armed conflicts to war on hunger, for better healthcare system, racism, and education,” Bernardo said.

She also called on for equality, peace and humanity as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are living under one sky, so let us all live peacefully where love is our language, humanity in our race and peace our lasting legacy to the world,” she said.