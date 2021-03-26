‘Ang sasama niyo’: Sharon Cuneta quashes Fanny Serrano death rumors

Megastar Sharon Cuneta rubbished rumors that her good friend and hairstylist Fanny Serrano has passed away.

“This is circulating now. It is fake news. May malay daw si TF today so I called him and the nice nurse put me on speaker kaya nakausap ko siya kahit di siya makasagot,” Cuneta wrote in an Instagram post, accompanied by a screenshot of a social media post.

The user’s post says, “Paalam tita Fanny (sic). Isa sa mga taong nagturo at nakitaan tayo ng potensyal noong araw na nagsisimula pa lang tayo. You may rest in peace.”

Cuneta did not mince her words to the purveyor of fake news about her friend. “Please help us spread the word that he is still with us. Buhay pa siya. And to those who have nothing better to do, this is not the time to be assholes, okay? Sorry pero ang sasama niyo!” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ActorSingerPresenter (@reallysharoncuneta)



Cuneta earlier this week said that Serrano suffered a stroke again this month.

“HINDI KO NA KAYA . Tita Fanny is now on life support…meaning, without all the machines connected to him, he would no longer be able to breathe on his own,” Cuneta lamented on her social media post.

“I do not know what to do with myself…TF, I promised you years ago that I would take care of you until the end… I think I have kept that promise,” she added.

Cuneta said that this is not the end for her good friend and God’s plans will always prevail.

“I truly have no words to say…there are just no words for how painful this is for me and the others who love you,” she said.

Due to restrictions brought by the coronavirus pandemic, the actress felt that it’s too difficult for her to face the situation.

“Bakit naman ni hindi tayo pwede magkita ngayon pa? Pwede mo ba ako hintayin na mayakap at mahalikan at ipaalala sayo gaano kita kamahal?” the megastar added.