‘Marami akong natutunan sa’yo, anak’: Jaclyn Jose pens heartwarming letter to daughter Andi

Veteran actress Jaclyn Jose has apologized to her daughter Andi Eigenmann in a lengthy Instagram post for all her shortcomings as a mother.

Jaclyn said that Andi is now doing a good job being a hands-on mother. Andi is now a mother of three, she recently gave birth to her baby boy.

Jacly wrote the letter on her Instagram and said that she admires her daughter for raising her kids beautifully.

“Anak, hinahangaan kita sa kung anong meron ka sa buhay ngayon.Napakatapang mo, sana ako rin. Ang ganda ng pagpapalaki mo sa mga bata,” Jaclyn said.

“Sorry sa lahat ng pagkukulang ko… Anak, mahal na mahal kita at support ko lahat ng ginagawa mo. Mag-ingat ka palagi,” the award-winning actress added.

Jaclyn is supportive of Andi’s relationship with Philmar and called it as a blessing.

“Be merry and healthy, I will always have your back. Marami ako natutunan sa’yo and I am thankful to have a daughter who can make me bow in all her decisions in life,” the actress said.

“I love and admire you. Be yourself, anak. Swim your dreams. Paghango mo, andito ako at si Gwen. I admire you for balancing Ellie to be the first… I am happy my family is growing. I can’t wait to meet the baby boy!” she added.

Andi and her family are now back to Siargao after staying in Manila for a few months and giving birth to Koa.

“We are no longer tourists but this is how we will always see the island as anyway. A dream. Paradise. Forever in awe of the beauty and all the good this island continues to bring us,” Andi said.