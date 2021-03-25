Fanny Serrano now on life support, says friend Sharon Cuneta

Megastar Sharon Cuneta revealed on her Instagram that her good friend and veteran hairstylist Fanny Serrano is now on life support.

Cuneta earlier revealed that Serrano suffered a massive stroke again this month.

“HINDI KO NA KAYA. Tita Fanny is now on life support…meaning, without all the machines connected to him, he would no longer be able to breathe on his own,” Cuneta lamented on her social media post.

“I do not know what to do with myself…TF, I promised you years ago that I would take care of you until the end… I think I have kept that promise,” she added.

Cuneta said that this is not the end for her good friend and God’s plans will always prevail.

“I truly have no words to say…there are just no words for how painful this is for me and the others who love you,” she said.

Due to restrictions brought by the coronavirus pandemic, Cuneta said she is not also allowed to pay a Serrano a visit.

“Bakit naman ni hindi tayo pwede magkita ngayon pa? Pwede mo ba ako hintayin na mayakap at mahalikan at ipaalala sayo gaano kita kamahal?” the megastar said.

“PAGOD NA PAGOD NA AKONG NAWAWALAN NG MAHAL SA BUHAY. Huwag muna po sana, Lord,” Cuneta lamented.