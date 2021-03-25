Entertainment

Doris Bigornia needs another heart surgery, family seeks help to raise PHP1.5 million

Staff Report4 hours ago

Kapamilya veteran broadcaster Doris Bigornia, 55, needs another heart operation after her first open-heart surgery last February 25.

Bigornia’s daughter, Nicole, set up a crowd-funding page for her mother with the name ‘Funding Doris’.

“While we are extremely grateful to those who have helped since mommy’s admission, after having been in the hospital for more than a month (and counting); it is, unfortunately, not enough,” wrote Nicole.

The page hopes to raise PHP1.5 million in donation to make the next operation possible.

“We are knocking on everyone’s kind and generous hearts to help us in raising funds for mommy’s hospitalization. As a single mom, juggling her career and family, we are thankful that mommy has been able to provide for the family on her own. But our family of three simply cannot make ends meet – hospitalization especially in this time of the pandemic, is financially exhausting,” Nicole said.


Nicole recalled how her mother, who is a single parent, was rushed to the hospital after suffering from a heart attack.

“Fortunately, her open-heart/heart bypass surgery last February 25 was a success. She has been transferred from the intensive care unit (ICU) to the cardiac telemetry of the hospital where she is continuously monitored, and undergoing recovery and cardiac rehab. She has expressed pain due to the pigtail catheters on both sides which have been inserted since she was rushed to the emergency room or ER (she initially had a liter of fluid on each of the lung area). This has led to difficulty in breathing and a hindrance to her physical therapy (PT) and cardiac rehab,” she wrote.

Nicole added that her mother is diabetic and in need of insulin.

“As of March 23 and after discussion with the doctors, she will need a pacemaker to control and regulate her heartbeat. Therefore, she will undergo another operation for it,” Nicole wrote.

Nicole said that they never thought that they will be in this situation.
“We never would have thought that we would be in this situation; more so, helpless and humble in asking for everyone’s help financially. We would also like to thank everyone who has been continuously praying for mommy and to those who have helped in their own way,” she wrote.

