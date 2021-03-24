Thai actor Mario Maurer’s camp claims Kakai Bautista damaged his career

Sources allege that the camp of Thai superstar Mario Maurer claims that the comedian Kakai Bautista damaged his career.

The two were romantically linked to each other after the film ‘Suddenly It’s Magic’ where Mauro partnered with Erich Gonzales.

The camp said that some of Mauro’s fans did not want to see the actor being pictured with Kakai, according to sources as per reports from the Philippine Star.

RELATED STORY: ‘Makinig po kayo’: Kakai Bautista hits at unappreciative audience during performance

Kakai was also the same reason why Mauro lost major endorsements.

“We had massive inquiries in 2013-14 cancelled because of being linked to Kakai,” the sources told Philstar.

Kakai’s management Artist Gallery Management, signed by the legal counsel of Mario’s management Kwaonhar Nine Nine Co., Ltd., with a subject that said, “Demanding to Cease, Desist and Refrain from further use and reference of the name of Mario Maurer.”

READ ON: ‘Not a joke’: Kakai Bautista reveals battle against COVID-19

“We have been informed of unauthorized use of Mario Maurer name by several events, and it has come to our attention that your talent, Catherine ‘Kakai’ Bautista is the person who continues to use the name of Mario Maurer to attach to herself without consent nor knowledge. Moreover, not only Mario Maurer name but also make the false statement in related to Mario Maurer’s manager,” the demand letter read.

Kakai has yet to issue her official statement but on her Instagram account she said ‘ang hirap ng sobrang ganda’.

“Ismay lang si Tiyang sa mga taong ayaw tumigil,” Kakai added. (TDT)