Ivana Alawi reveals worst date experience

Youtube sensation Ivana Alawi has opened up about her worst dating experience.

In an interview with Toni Gonzaga, Ivana said that a person’s smile attracts her the most. She is also into intelligent and goal-driven guys. The vlogger said that she wants her future partner to be a Filipino.

“Noong dati, sabi nila ‘Mag-AFAM ka.’ Ayaw ko ng AFAM. Gusto ko ng Pinoy. They are very loving and very caring. Most Pinoys are very family-oriented, ‘yun ang gusto ko,” Ivana said.

She also told Toni that arrogance easily turns her off.

“May time kasi na we were eating in a restaurant. Tapos pinagsisigawan niya ‘yung waiter, pinagmumumura niya. Parang siguro he was trying to impress me pero hindi niya alam na sobrang na-turn off ako the way he treated that waiter,” she said.

“Kung ganyan siya magtrato sa waiter, he could treat anyone else like that. He could treat me or my family. Ang lala niya. ‘Yung waiter umiiyak. Nag-walk out ako, kinausap ko ‘yung waiter nag-sorry ako. Ayaw ko na nakakakita ng ganun,” she added.

Ivana said that she does not have any preference on whether to date showbiz or. non-showbiz guys.

“I like having a private relationship kasi feeling ko kapag in-out agad namin, mabilis agad masisira, lalo na kung ‘yung lalaki affected sa mga bashers or sa mga comments. Sinasabi ko lang na whether showbiz or non-showbiz, I want it to be private and intimate,” she said.

Ivana said that she is currently single.

“Marami actually ang nagtatanong if nasa private relationship ako. No talaga, not yet. Dating? Ang tagal na ng last date ko e,” she added.

Ivana said that she wants to continue vlogging and dreams of setting up her own business.

“Pero five years from now, I think I’ll still be vlogging kung gusto pa ako panoorin ng mga tao. And also siguro I would put up my own business,” she said.

Ivana was romantically linked to dance sensation DJ Loonyo but they both denied their relationship. She was also involved with Congressman Dan Fernandez but she also denied the claims. (TDT)