Kris Aquino says she never criticized Duterte, appeals to DDS

Kris Aquino revealed that there was never a time where she criticized President Rodrigo Duterte.

Aquino said that she has no political affiliations but she knows who are the people responsible for recent attacks on her and her family over her supposed ‘political’ comeback.

“Who actually benefits by erasing the legacy of my parents? Sino ang nagtanggal ng freedom of speech sa Pilipinas? Sino ang nagpakulong at nagpapatay kay Ninoy Aquino?” she said in a two-part vlog.

“I have no party affiliation. Pero alam ko kung sino ang napatalsik at gustung-gusto kaming gantihan dahil kulang para sa kanila na pinapatay na nila ang dad ko,” she added.

Aquino also cleared Duterte for any wrongdoings in any attack thrown against her.

“That is not President Duterte, because alam ko never ko siyang binanatan. So para po sa mga DDS, wala tayong reason na maging magkaaway,” she said. (TDT)