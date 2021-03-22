EntertainmentLatest NewsNews

Kris Aquino says she never criticized Duterte, appeals to DDS

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

Kris Aquino revealed that there was never a time where she criticized President Rodrigo Duterte.

Aquino said that she has no political affiliations but she knows who are the people responsible for recent attacks on her and her family over her supposed ‘political’ comeback.

RELATED STORY: ‘Tama na, sobra na, lalaban na’ Kris Aquino says in tell all video

“Who actually benefits by erasing the legacy of my parents? Sino ang nagtanggal ng freedom of speech sa Pilipinas? Sino ang nagpakulong at nagpapatay kay Ninoy Aquino?” she said in a two-part vlog.

“I have no party affiliation. Pero alam ko kung sino ang napatalsik at gustung-gusto kaming gantihan dahil kulang para sa kanila na pinapatay na nila ang dad ko,” she added.

READ ON: Kris Aquino considers moving permanently to Tarlac after sons experienced hurtful bashing

Aquino also cleared Duterte for any wrongdoings in any attack thrown against her.

“That is not President Duterte, because alam ko never ko siyang binanatan. So para po sa mga DDS, wala tayong reason na maging magkaaway,” she said. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

PH to receive 400,000 additional doses of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine

60 mins ago

#ChooseToVaccinate: UAE administers 75,957 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of March 22

1 hour ago

Marcos calls for abolition of IATF for ‘mishandling’ COVID-19 pandemic

2 hours ago
Ajman COVID-19 mobile medical center

WATCH: Ajman launches mobile COVID-19 medical center

2 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button