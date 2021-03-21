‘Tama na, sobra na, lalaban na’ Kris Aquino says in tell all video

Kris Aquino fiercely addressed her critics and bashers in a two-part Instagram video and ending it with the lines “tama na, sobra na, lalaban na”.

Aquino first addressed her sons and said that she will not stop defending them from malicious rumors online. She, later on, talked about her rumored political plans and even her affair with Herbert Bautista.

“Stress happens to be the number one enemy of autoimmune. In just one week, OA sa pagka-malicious ang pag-target sa panganay at bunso ko. Inisip siguro kung mag-imbento tungkol sa panganay at tawaging bakla ang bunso, titiklop na ang nanay,” she said.

Aquino also defended her younger son Bimby from gay rumors.

“Bullying a 13-year-old dahil sa tingin nila na bakla siya, utang na loob naman, this is 2021. We are living in 2021. Bimb is tall, he is good-looking, he is well educated, he is intelligent. First honor siya ‘di ba? He is articulate, respectful, hindi sya palamura and he happens to be very mature,” she added.

The Queen of All Media said that her eldest son Josh is happy with his life in their hometown in Tarlac.

“It’s simple. It’s how much I love my sons. Alam kasi ng lahat na ako lang ang mayroon sila. I am exhausted from reading comments na ‘ignore them’ or ‘choose your battles.’ Please, I ask you, I know you mean well but please do not decide for me because they are not your sons. Ako ang nanay nila. So I made my choice,” she said.

Aquino said that she is willing to go to war for her two sons.

“Hindi nila fault that they cannot count on their fathers. Hindi nila choice na ang nanay nila ang apilyido, Aquino. Hindi nila kasalanan that the lies about my family will continue until history gets completely rewritten. Nagbanggit lang ako ng yellow brick road in an art card, default mode na yung line of attack,” she said. (TDT)

