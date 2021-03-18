‘Napagod ako’: Pia recalls having only PHP100 in her wallet after running away from ex-boyfriend

Before her worldwide fame as Miss Universe 2015, Pia Wurtzbach had hit rock bottom.

In a Spotify podcast with fellow beauty queens Bianca Guidotti and Carla Lizardo, Pia recalled that instance when she left a romantic relationship. That was before joining beauty pageants.

She described the relationship to have caused “gradual decaying of my soul”. While she was already giving up everything including her career as well as her time for friends and family, her boyfriend was still very much possessive.

“I gave it everything, all of my time, my efforts, my heart. And then, napagod ako. One day, I just woke up and then I left,” Pia said.

The former Miss Universe said this was also her most unforgettable “crazy breakup story”.

She was not ashamed to admit that before her shot to fame and embodying an empowered woman, she was once very submissive to her partner.

“Before this whole pageant thing that I did, before Miss Universe, before Binibini… Under ako sa lalaki,” she said.

Pia went on to say: “Kung anong sasabihin niya, yun ang masusunod. Hindi ako lalaban… I didn’t really have a voice.”

In this particular relationship, she also admitted to have invested too much in the name of love, pushing her away from achieving her real dreams and purpose in life.

After realizing all this, she decided to just run away one day.

Pia said: “At that time, I was staying with him. I did have my own place but that was one of the things I gave up. So I had to ask a friend if I could sleep over muna for a few weeks until I find my way kasi wala akong pupuntahan.

“I just remember packing whatever I could, getting into my friend’s car, and just having P100 in my wallet. Wala akong pera, wala akong trabaho, as in wala lahat.”

In hindsight, she recalled that she “had to rebuild myself again from zero”.

As for her advise to all the women who are in the same kind of relationship, she said: “We also have to have some respect within ourselves.”

Pia is currently in a relationship with Jeremy Jauncey, CEO of Beautiful Destinations. They’re always seen on social media travelling abroad to spend time together.