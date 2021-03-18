Entertainment

‘Napagod ako’: Pia recalls having only PHP100 in her wallet after running away from ex-boyfriend

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

Before her worldwide fame as Miss Universe 2015, Pia Wurtzbach had hit rock bottom.

In a Spotify podcast with fellow beauty queens Bianca Guidotti and Carla Lizardo, Pia recalled that instance when she left a romantic relationship. That was before joining beauty pageants.

She described the relationship to have caused “gradual decaying of my soul”. While she was already giving up everything including her career as well as her time for friends and family, her boyfriend was still very much possessive.

“I gave it everything, all of my time, my efforts, my heart. And then, napagod ako. One day, I just woke up and then I left,” Pia said.

The former Miss Universe said this was also her most unforgettable “crazy breakup story”.

She was not ashamed to admit that before her shot to fame and embodying an empowered woman, she was once very submissive to her partner.

“Before this whole pageant thing that I did, before Miss Universe, before Binibini… Under ako sa lalaki,” she said.

Pia went on to say: “Kung anong sasabihin niya, yun ang masusunod. Hindi ako lalaban… I didn’t really have a voice.”

In this particular relationship, she also admitted to have invested too much in the name of love, pushing her away from achieving her real dreams and purpose in life.

After realizing all this, she decided to just run away one day.

Pia said: “At that time, I was staying with him. I did have my own place but that was one of the things I gave up. So I had to ask a friend if I could sleep over muna for a few weeks until I find my way kasi wala akong pupuntahan.

“I just remember packing whatever I could, getting into my friend’s car, and just having P100 in my wallet. Wala akong pera, wala akong trabaho, as in wala lahat.”

In hindsight, she recalled that she “had to rebuild myself again from zero”.

As for her advise to all the women who are in the same kind of relationship, she said: “We also have to have some respect within ourselves.”

Pia is currently in a relationship with Jeremy Jauncey, CEO of Beautiful Destinations. They’re always seen on social media travelling abroad to spend time together.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bianca Lapus battles COVID-19 in hospital

28 mins ago

Father of “Fifty Shades of Grey” actor dies of COVID-19

2 hours ago

Maja Salvador on Gerald-Julia relationship: Wala akong kailangan sabihin

20 hours ago

LOOK: Mobile app transforms 50-year-old man to young female biker

1 day ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button