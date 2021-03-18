Bianca Lapus battles COVID-19 in hospital

Former actress Bianca Lapus shared on her Instagram account that she has tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Posting a photo of herself on a hospital bed, Lapus asked her fans and followers to pray for her.

She revealed that she has pneumonia on both lungs.

“Fighting. Thank you for all the heartfelt messages most of all for being my prayer warriors. My whole family’s test results are all negative, praise God. But please continue to pray for my battle with COVID-19 and my pneumonia on both lungs,” Lapus wrote.

“Sobrang hirap, Ang sakit… dami tests, gamot… nakaka-praning, the agony of waiting to recover and hug my children… the sacrifices of my hubby taking care of everyone… my siblings taking turns sending food to me and my kids at home.. checking on us each day.. the frontliners who work so hard taking care of us.. iba pala ‘pag makita mo at ma-experience mo ng actual, I appreciate them more,” she added.

Lapus was the former wife of TV host Vhong Navarro.

The ‘It’s Showtime’ host replied on Lapus’ post with praying emojis.