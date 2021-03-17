Maja Salvador on Gerald-Julia relationship: Wala akong kailangan sabihin

Actress Maja Salvador refused to comment on the new relationship of her ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson with actress Julia Barretto.

Salvador is among those tagged as ‘shampoo girls’ who are shampoo endorsers and at the same time ex-girlfriends of Anderson.

Other girls being part of the ‘shampoo girls’ tag are Kim Chiu, Bea Alonzo, Sarah Geronimo and Pia Wurtzbach.

In an interview on Pep.ph, Salvador said she’s aware of the meme and tag being given to her.

“E, hindi naman po ako ano, taong gubat. May signal naman ako,” she said.

Salvador however said that she will not comment on the new relationship of her ex-boyfriend.

“Let’s just move on. To be honest, ayoko pong makadagdag ng kung anu-ano. Parang, let’s move on,” she said.

The actress said that she doesn’t want to add more intrigues on the new relationship of Anderson.

“Kasi para sa akin, hindi ko alam kung ano ang pinagdadaanan ng mga tao kaya hindi ako… ayokong dumagdag. Ayokong dumagdag. Alam ko, alam ng lahat na ex ko si Gerald, ‘tapos, di ba. Pero sorry, wala po akong kailangang sabihin. Ayokong makagdagdag, ayokong sumali,” she said.

Anderson and Salvador were in a relationship in 2013 and they broke up in 2015.

Her relationship with Anderson also affected her friendship with Kim Chiu. (TDT)