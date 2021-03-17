EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Mobile app transforms 50-year-old man to young female biker

A face of a young female biker is currently making its rounds on social media after a tv show shared the secret behind her pretty face.

A talk show in Japan revealed that the girl, with the Twitter handle: @azusagakuyuki was a 50-year-old man who used a combination of makeup and ‘Faceapp’ to transform his face.

The man shared that this was his attempt to earn money for his hobby to buy more accessories to modify his bike.

He also shared that he used the app to change his gender to take photos with his bike at several spots in Japan and share the photos to his growing fan base to earn money.

All Simps will cry after watching this Japanese show 😂😂😂😂

This 50 years old dude wanted to fund some money to buy more…

Posted by Wayne Industry on Tuesday, March 16, 2021

