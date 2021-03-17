Fanny Serrano suffers massive stroke anew

Stylist and makeup artist Fanny Serrano, or Felix Mariano Fausto Jr. in real life, suffered a massive stroke on Tuesday, according to one of his close friends Sharon Cuneta.

In an Instagram post, Cuneta was in tears while relaying Serrano’s condition. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering a massive stroke.

The Megastar said Serrano was conscious and undergoing treatment.

Cuneta said she did not want to disclose the stylist’s medical condition, but she felt obliged to do so that she could request prayers.

“Hi guys, it’s me again, I’m still not feeling so well, but it’s a private thing supposedly, but I can’t, there’s no way around it,” the Megastar said in her video.

Cuneta believes that prayers can work wonders, she asked the public to pray for her Serrano.

“I really would just like to ask for your prayers because Tita Fanny Serrano had a massive stroke today,” she added.



This is not the first time the 72-year-old stylist suffered from a stroke. Way back in 2016, Serrano was taken to Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City as he had two minor strokes that affected his senses and motor skills.

The stylist even described his recovery then as a miracle.