Eddie Garcia’s only living son passes away

Erwin Garcia, the son of veteran actor Eddie Garcia, died at the age of 65 on his birthday, March 13, due to complications of liver disease.

Erwin was the last remaining living child among the three sons of Eddie Garcia and Lucilla Scharnberg.

On a Facebook post by Angelica Laser Esquillon, Erwin’s niece, Garcia died on his 65th birthday on Saturday.

Renz Spangler, a close friend of Erwin posted on Facebook and shared that the latter has been repeatedly going back and forth to the hospital because of liver cirrhosis.

Erwin had many showbiz friends despite ditching showbiz nor following his father’s footsteps.

Representative Mikee Romero lamented the fact that all three of Garcia’s children are now gone. Eddieboy, the eldest son, died in a motorcycle accident in the 1970s while the youngest, Elizabeth, passed on in the 90s due to heart disease.

The younger Garcia was part of the forthcoming all-star documentary

“Manoy: Isang Pagsaludo Eddie Garcia” directed by Jon Red for Viva Entertainment.