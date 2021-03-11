I love you unconditionally: Pia Wurtzbach greets sister Sarah on her b-day

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach greeted her sister Sarah on social media and declared her love for her on her birthday.

On her Instagram account, Pia said Sarah will always be her little baby sister.

“I know you’re a big girl now and you have Lara & Logan, but in my eyes you are still my baby girl that I love so much,” she said.

Pia said that they have not seen each other for months. The beauty queen is currently in Morocco with boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey.

“A lot has happened, but know that I’m always thinking about you and I love you very much. I love you unconditionally,” she said.

Pia hopes to see Sarah soon and bond with her in London.

“I can’t wait for bonding moments again very soon and to hear your very hearty and contagious laugh. Some people may misunderstand you but please remember – I got your back always and whenever you need me, I’m here for you,” she said.

Sarah then responded and thanked her sister.

“I love you so much sis. Thank you, you’re so sweet I miss you!!! Can’t wait for you to come back so we can bond,” she said.

Sarah and Pia made headlines last year when Sarah called out Pia for not being supportive.

In a post by Facebook page, Entertainment News Portal, screenshots of Sarah Wurtzbach’s stories were detailing an ongoing rift between her beauty queen sister and her mother.

“Ang baho ng ugali mo. Dami mo kuda pero sorry wala,” Sarah said.

“Nag-iisa mong kapatid ayaw mong suportahan.Kung alam lang tao kung gaano kabaho ugali niyo ni mama, hindi dahil nanahimik ako ako na yung masama,” she said.

She said she wants Pia to apologize for the remarks she made. The beauty queen however refused to do so.

“I’m broke kasi I have a normal job. With 2 kids. Tapos kapag bibigyan mo ko hihirit ka ng ‘grabe noon sweldo ko ito ng isang buwan tapos ngayon barya nalang’,” she said.

Sarah called Pia ‘insensitive’ because she actually made it.

The two however announced that they have already patched things up. (TDT)