Nearly 50 million people worldwide watched Harry and Meghan interview – CBS

Over 49.1 million people around the world have watched the interview of Oprah Winfrey with Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to US network CBS.

The interview tackled bombshell revelations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, including racism, neglect, and bullying inside the royal family. Meghan has accused Britain’s royal family of raising concerns about how dark their son Archie’s skin might be and ignoring her pleas for help while she considered suicide.

The network said the audience was still growing and that it would rebroadcast the interview in the US this coming Friday.

It has also now become the highest-rated entertainment special in the US since the February 2020 Oscars ceremony, with 17.8 million Americans tuning in to the interview.

Days after the interview, Queen Elizabeth II finally broke her silence, with the Buckingham Palace releasing a statement that said: “The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan.”

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the statement added.

The Queen however insists that despite what happened, Harry and Meghan and their son Archie will always be part of their family.