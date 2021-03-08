‘Ayokong sumali diyan’: Kim Chiu responds when asked on Gerald Anderson’s revelations 

Kim Chiu immediately dodged questions on her ex-boyfriend Gerald Anderson when she was asked by co-host Vice Ganda in an episode of It’s Showtime.

Vice teased Chiu on Anderson’s recent exclusive interview with Boy Abunda.

In the segment ‘Versus’, Vice introduced the Jerald Napoles, Roxanne Guinoo and Chiu. Vice gave emphasis on Napoles’ first name.

“Hoy, Jerald, napanood ko yung interview mo kay Tito Boy, ah. Pasabog ka,” Vice said.

“At napanood mo din, ah. Alam mong 20 minutes, e,” Vice said.

“Ang dami kasing nagta-tag sa akin. Ganun na pala ang hitsura ko ngayon,” Napoles responded.

Vice then introduced Chiu and asked her if she is okay with Napoles there.

“Ayokong sumali diyan,” she said. The two became ex-lovers after they won the first ever Pinoy Big Brother Teen Edition.

Barretto finally admitted that they are in a relationship.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Anderson said that Barretto is his current source of happiness.

“Very happy. It’s a yes,” Anderson said.

The controversial actor said that he decided to keep quiet and choose to focus on his blessings rather than pay attention to the controversies being hurled at him.

“At the end of the day, ako ‘yung pinaka-controversial na tao sa Pilipinas ngayon but I’m so blessed with good health, ‘yung pamilya, nakakakain kami araw-araw, may work ako. I can still provide for them,” he told Abunda.

In 2019, Anderson and Barretto were both at the center of controversy after they broke up with their exes Bea Alonzo and Joshua Garcia.

Anderson has also repeatedly denied that Barretto was the third party in his former relationship with Alonzo.

Barretto also refuted claims that she stole Anderson during their film ‘Between Maybes’. (TDT)