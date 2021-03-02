Sophie Albert, Vin Abrenica expecting baby girl

Celebrity couple Sophie Albert and Vin Abrenica are expecting a baby girl as their first child.

They shared clips from their gender-reveal parties held for their families which they uploaded on their YouTube channel Vin & Sophie last Feb. 27.

In order to keep everyone safe, both of their families celebrated it separately.

They also had a twin celebration of their regular Thanksgiving and gender-reveal.

The gender-reveal came two weeks after the couple expecting their first child together.

Albert and Abrenica have been together as a couple for eight years.

They just moved in together last month. (ES)

Watch the gender reveal here: