Sophie Albert, Vin Abrenica expecting baby girl

Celebrity couple Sophie Albert and Vin Abrenica are expecting a baby girl as their first child.
They shared clips from their gender-reveal parties held for their families which they uploaded on their YouTube channel Vin & Sophie last Feb. 27.
In order to keep everyone safe, both of their families celebrated it separately.
They also had a twin celebration of their regular Thanksgiving and gender-reveal.
The gender-reveal came two weeks after the couple expecting their first child together.
Albert and Abrenica have been together as a couple for eight years.
They just moved in together last month. (ES)
Watch the gender reveal here: