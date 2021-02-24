Vicki Belo reveals how she forgave Hayden Kho following controversial video scandal in 2009

Dra. Vicki Belo, a well-known beauty doctor in the Philippines, revealed that she and her husband, Dr. Hayden Kho, faced many challenges before they were able to live a happy, married life.

In Toni Gonzaga’s latest vlog entry, she managed to interview the two celebrity doctors who revealed further details about the controversion 2009 video scandal of Dr. Kho.

Dr. Belo revealed that she already knew what was coming before the first video was leaked.

“You know, what people don’t understand is nalaman ko everything in December, 2008. Parang we went through it together. So December I found out, we broke up January, February, March, April. We were apart for four months,” said Dr. Belo.

Dr. Kho, for his part, said that he and Dr. Belo drifted apart due to several issues, which got aggravated when someone extorted him about the video.

“ ‘Okay you give me this much, otherwise we’ll release this, the videos ganyan-ganyan.’ Basta binigyan ko siya ng kailangan niyang gawin para ma-prove sa akin na ‘yon lang copy niya. Hindi siya willing to negotiate, so the guy released it on my birthday, May 20. So every week naglalabas sila, di ko alam kung sino. Naglalabas sila ng videos again and again,” shared Dr. Kho.

Road to recovery

Dr. Belo revealed that Dr. Kho attempted to commit suicide when he learned that Dr. Belo already knew about the video scandal. Dr. Kho attempted to deny the video, but Dr. Belo said that it was there already.

“Dumating tayo from the Pacquiao fight, and then December 9, 10, he tried to kill himself that night. His friends told me about what was going on, kasi I had suspected about one girl because I (had) confronted him,” said Dr. Belo.

Dr. Belo then prayed hard for Dr. Kho to recover as he had been bedridden in a coma for three days.

“What people don’t know, is that, for three days, he didn’t wake up. So I was, who else was gonna take care of him ‘di ba? So I was the one. I really prayed so hard. I went to the chapel, I prayed. I was like, ‘Mama Mary, if you just make him normal, I won’t leave him,’” said Dr. Belo

After three days in coma, Dr. Kho woke up which made Dr. Belo decide to forgive him

“I was very sure that Hayden was very kind. There was no problem with me. I know this guy is capable of so much, kaya lang he got the wrong breaks when he was young and he couldn’t control it. I know God will help him get it together but until that time, naga-alalay lang naman ako,” said Dr. Belo.

Dr. Kho, for his part, said that he then knew that Dr. Belo was the one as she remained with him through his toughest times.

“Kung ako lang, on my own, I won’t be able to survive. So I think, my family, Vicki, interestingly siya ‘yung na-offend ko, siya pa ‘yung ka-help ko doon, and most importantly, people might find this corny, but it’s really God. Looking back, now I realize that it’s very true that sometimes God allows you to go through shameful things because that’s actually grace and mercy. Na ‘yun na lang ang papa-experience niya sa ‘yo just to wake you up,” said Dr. Kho.

“You can’t know what love is without understanding, who Christ is. I experienced God’s love through my wife Vicki.” he added.