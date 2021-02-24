Entertainment

LOOK: US actor Steven Seagal graces launch of UAE’s first fully electric tracked vehicle at IDEX 

Photo credit: Instagram/@streitgroup

Hollywood star Steven Seagal personally unveiled the first fully electric tracked vehicle manufactured in the UAE during the International Defence Exhibition or IDEX in Abu Dhabi. .

The vehicle called Storm, is considered first-of-its-kind hybrid, tracked and amphibious vehicle for the military’s special operations, medical evacuations, and peacekeeping.

The vehicle also featured the latest technologies in ballistic, IED, and mine blast protection.

Seagal is the brand ambassador for STREIT, a defense company that makes sophisticated armored vehicles based in Ras Al Khaimah.

In a press conference, he likened the vehicle’s design as a “crossover between a Lamborghini and a stealth fighter”. He added that it “is one of the head-turners at IDEX.”

This is the first major public event in the emirate since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Three other vehicles were also launched, including Dhabi, a state-of-the-art mine resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicle; Nisr, a mounted infantry troop carrier and ground support vehicle; and Condor, a cost-effective MRAP. (ES)

