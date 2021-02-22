Chinese star nose tip dies after botched plastic surgery 

A Chinese newbie star who died following her shocking photos of her botched nose job has raised awareness on the dangers of plastic surgery, Inquirer Pop reported.

Gao Liu had gone under the knife, hoping that her new look would help her with her career. However, she took to social media platform Sina Weibo to share her experience with the failed surgery.

She said that the tip of her nose rotted after a plastic surgery four hours after the procedure.

It’s unclear though if the infection was caused by the botched surgery, but Liu said that her mental health was affected. She was hospitalized for two months and lost her pending projects.

The star added that she is not allowed to undergo constructive surgery for at least a year due to the damage on her nose.

Currently, the clinic is facing five administrative penalties for similar complaints. (TDT)