Regine Velasquez tests negative for COVID-19, reschedules postponed Valentine’s concert this February 28

Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez has tested negative for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after she got exposed to someone who tested positive a week prior.

Her exposure to the positive COVID-19 case forced the Kapamilya singer to go on quarantine and postpone her annual concert.

Now that she has tested negative, she said that everything is set for her “Freedom” concert set to take place virtually this February 28.

“Nagpapasalamat din po ako sa inyong lahat sa lahat po ng suporta at pagmamahal po na ibinigay sa amin,” said Velasquez on a video statement last Sunday, February 14.

“Ibabalik po namin ang pagmamahal na ‘yan sa inyo dahil sisiguraduhin po namin bibigyan namin kayo ng concert na hinding hindi niyo makakalimutan. Maraming maraming salamat po,” she added.

Watch Regine’s message here:

