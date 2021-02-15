Entertainment

Neil Arce vows to give fiancee Angel Locsin her dream wedding this year 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Neil Arce vowed that he will give the best wedding to her fiancee Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin.

In an interview on ABS-CBN, the two shared that their wedding did not push through last November 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tuloy naman. Tuloy naman siya. Of course, there’s the threat of the new strain nga, hindi ba?,” Angel said in an interview.

“‘Tapos may mga protocol tayo na dapat sundin para safe po ang lahat. Yun lang ang inaayos,” she added.

Meanwhile, Neil said that he will keep his promise of giving the best wedding to Angel.

“Nag-usap din kami, ‘Ano ba ang gusto nating wedding? Since we’ve been good friends for a long time, gusto lang talaga namin ay masaya lang ang lahat ng tao, hindi yung ilang na ilang kang gumalaw,” Neil said.

He added that that he wants this wedding to be memorable for Angel.

“Sabi ko, di siya nag-prom, di siya nag-debut… yung mga ganoong bagay. Sana lang ay makuha niya ang wedding na gusto niya,” Neil said.

The couple said that they have yet to decide on the date of the wedding.

“Hindi pa namin ma-announce, kasi hindi pa namin nasasabi sa pamilya namin at saka mga guest namin kung ano ang plano talaga,” Angel said. (TDT)

