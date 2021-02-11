Kris Aquino gets Bimby’s blessing to join Tinder

Kris Aquino revealed that her youngest son Bimby allowed her to use the online dating app Tinder.

The former Kapamilya TV host revealed her plan to join the dating world once again through her social media pages on Wednesday, and divulged the date as to when she will register for the app.

“On February 12, that’s Friday at 7 PM I’m going LIVE for people I really love,” she said.

RELATED STORY: Kris Aquino reacts to viral ‘Because’ meme

Kris said that she asked Bimby’s permission to allow her to use Tinder.

“I asked Bimb’s permission and he said – sure mama, you have my blessings – so on Friday when I create my profile, jojowain o totropahin nyo ba ko? Ready to swipe right?” she said.

Aquino said that she’s now getting ready for her 50th birthday which will coincide on Valentine’s Day.

“Last Friday, I did special individualized greetings for 200 people. Yesterday for 11 hours, I finished the next 200… no spoilers. New friends of mine reached out through my nephew @jiggycruz, I liked what they wanted to do to make people they are grateful to feel that they are willing to go the extra mile to show them they are appreciated and they’ll do their BEST to keep their relationship STRONG,” she said.

READ ON: Kris Aquino moves to beach house with family

Aquino said that the video greetings will be sent out on Sunday.

“I finally realized life isn’t about me — it’s about the unique gift I’ve been given, I know how to connect, start a conversation, and be interested in the lives of others. Yes, I do talk a lot — but the difference is — I also know how to listen,” she said.

“And in 2021, that’s what we all need — someone who will reach out, show we are significant, we are worth the time and the effort to feel that even during uncertain times, they believe we’re special and they actually did something about it,” she added. (TDT)