Couple Ann Curtis, Erwan Heusaff and daughter now home in PH 

After six days of hotel quarantine, Erwan Heusaff, wife Anne Curtis and their daughter are now back in their home in the Philippines.

This is their first time too that their daughter Dahlia has seen the Philippines ever since she was born in March 2020 after Ann gave birth to her in Australia.

Erwan announced their arrival on his Instagram post on February 10, 2021.

The short clip showed a glimpse of what their family had to go through while traveling back to the country.

Ann also showed a photo of her and her daughter watching the tall buildings from their hotel window.

Many celebrities also welcomed the family with Erwan’s brother-in-law Nico Bolzico commenting that he can now try his ube empanadas.

In an earlier interview, Ann shared that giving birth in Australia was not their original plan.

Ann said one big factor that she chose to stay in Australia after giving birth was her mother Carmen, who helped her out and guided her on her journey as a new parent. (ES)