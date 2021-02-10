Entertainment

Kris Aquino reacts to viral ‘Because’ meme

Kris Aquino couldn’t help but also join the bandwagon of her “because” meme.

On her Instagram account, Kris challenged her followers to a game.

“Because… alangan naman kayo lang ang nag enjoy? Ask me anything I can answer with BECAUSE… cutest questions will get answered.”

Her post had gained more than 7,400 comments with some asking her why she’s healthier and why her meme went viral.

One netizen even asked her why she is not joining politics, unlike her other family members.

“Because hindi yan ina-announce, GULATAN dapat,” she answered.

Actor Tony Labrusca even joined in the game where he asked Kris why they haven’t worked together on a project.

“@tony.labrusca because choosy ka! I miss you.” (ES)

