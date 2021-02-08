EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Maja Salvador to co-host Wowowin? Willie Revillame still clueless

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 3 hours ago

Talks about Maja Salvador’s transfer to the Kapuso network continue to persist following the cancellation of Salvador’s Sunday show ‘Sunday Noontime Live’ on TV 5.

Salvador’s show was replaced by her former show in ABS-CBN, “ASAP Natin’To.”

Johnny Manahan apologizes to Piolo Pascual, Maja Salvador over 'Sunday Noontime Live' cancellation 

Reports said that Salvador is being recruited to co-host the hit show “Wowowin” or “Tutok to Win” with Willie Revillame.

“Hindi totoo. Sino may sabi? Hindi ko alam ‘yan. Baka para mapag-usapan. Sino sumulat?” Revilleme told Ricky Lo.

“Wala. Hindi ko kailangan ng co-host. It’s a talk show pa-minsan-minsan with guest co-host,” he added.

Maja Salvador on showbiz staying power: 'Always be kind'

In Cristy Fermin’s show on Monday, Salvador is also rumored to be working witb Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista in a new Kapuso show.

Nothing is official yet and Salvador is still mum on the issue of possible network transfer.

Apart from ASAP, Salvador also starred in hit Kapamilya teleseryes like ‘The Killer Bride’, ‘Wildflower’ and ‘Ina, Kapatid, Anak’. (TDT)

