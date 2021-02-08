Maja Salvador to co-host Wowowin? Willie Revillame still clueless

Talks about Maja Salvador’s transfer to the Kapuso network continue to persist following the cancellation of Salvador’s Sunday show ‘Sunday Noontime Live’ on TV 5.

Salvador’s show was replaced by her former show in ABS-CBN, “ASAP Natin’To.”

Reports said that Salvador is being recruited to co-host the hit show “Wowowin” or “Tutok to Win” with Willie Revillame.

“Hindi totoo. Sino may sabi? Hindi ko alam ‘yan. Baka para mapag-usapan. Sino sumulat?” Revilleme told Ricky Lo.

“Wala. Hindi ko kailangan ng co-host. It’s a talk show pa-minsan-minsan with guest co-host,” he added.

In Cristy Fermin’s show on Monday, Salvador is also rumored to be working witb Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista in a new Kapuso show.

Nothing is official yet and Salvador is still mum on the issue of possible network transfer.

Apart from ASAP, Salvador also starred in hit Kapamilya teleseryes like ‘The Killer Bride’, ‘Wildflower’ and ‘Ina, Kapatid, Anak’. (TDT)