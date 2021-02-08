EntertainmentNewsTFT News

LOOK: Angelica Panganiban shares selfie with new boyfriend

Photo from Instagram @iamangelicap

Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban is proud of her newfound relationship with her boyfriend Gregg Homan.

On February 5, Panganiban shared a rare selfie with Homan together with a dog aboard in one of her boyfriend’s yacht.

RELATED STORY: ‘Sana wala nang ending’: Angelica Panganiban introduces non-showbiz bf

“‘Dad, Mom, make space for me? ‘Cause I’m the cutest’ – Roxy,” Angelica captioned in a photo which was taken in Subic Bay.

Thousands of reactions and likes flooded the actress’s post. Some of her friends and fans saying that they are happy for Panganiban’s new love.

Panganiban first introduced her boyfriend on New Year’s Day.

READ ON: ‘Gaya-gaya?’ Angelica Panganiban tweets about someone imitating her

“Kung isa kang pelikuka, sana, wala kang ending,” Panganiban said on January 1.

Before her current relationship, the actress was also linked to actor Zanjoe Marudo but they both denied that there was a brewing romance between them. (TDT)

