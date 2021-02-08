Lapu-Lapu city mayor wants rapper Ez Mil declared ‘persona non grata’ over viral song ‘Panalo’

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan said that he will ask the city council to declare Filipino-American rapper Ez Mil as ‘persona non grata’ over his trending rap song.

The Cebuano hero was included in the lyrics of the song ‘Panalo’.

“Nanalo na ako nung mula pa na pinugutan si Lapu sa Mactan, At lahat ang nasaktan na, Nalaman nila na pinatayAng kanilang bayaniSa karagatan ng bansaNa pag-aari ng Pilipino,” the singer wrote.

The song went viral after he performed it in the WISH FM bus in the US and has now almost 30 million views on YouTube.

The mayor said that they will be looking into possible legal actions against the rapper.

“I’m angry, I’m outraged. He’s making up stories. What is he doing, he doesn’t care if it’s wrong as long as it makes him famous? He’s making a big mockery of our hero who should be respected, not ridiculed,” Chan said in Cebuano.

Ez Mil was be asked if he would be willing to do a corrected version of the song.

“I do not intend to have a corrected version of the song, because I feel like that’s ruining the integrity that I had within recording it, but it was, you know… It blew up because it made people talk, and I will let it stay that way,” he explained.

The rapper moved to the United States five years ago. He also apologized for twisting some of the stories in his song.

“I’m sorry to anybody who was offended with me putting inaccurate sources in our history as Filipinos,” he said. (TDT)