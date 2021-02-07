EntertainmentNewsTFT News

WATCH: Super Tekla gives house tour on his brand new house

Staff Report

Filipino comedian Romeo Librada, popularly known as Super Tekla, recently showed off his brand new house in their latest vlog with fellow comedian Donita Nose.

The vlog uploaded on “Donekla in Tandem” YouTube channel took viewers on a house tour as he also shares his plans for it.

Super Tekla showed on the first part of the video the documents he signed and the downpayment he made for the house. Later, the keys and the blueprint were turned over to him.

The two-story modern house painted in white has three bedrooms upstairs and another one on the ground floor.

Although it still bare, but Super Tekla shared how proud he is for achieving it.

“Wala pong impossible mangarap ka, magsikap ka. You own it,” he said.

Super Tekla’s new house is just eight houses away from Donita’s housing unit.

Donita said in jest that Super Tekla doesn’t want to live away from her.

Super Tekla thanked his fans for their continued support saying that every likes and views they get from their vlogs are not put to waste.

Earlier, Donita also gave a house tour on her new home.

The house tour already gained 1.1 million views after two days since it was uploaded.

Netizens congratulated Super Tekla on his achievement saying that he deserve it.

The Donita and Super Tekla tandem first debuted on GMA’s Wowowin. After that, Super Tekla was given a break to star in some movies and television shows.

Currently, his Sunday variety show “The Boobay and Tekla Show” (TBATS) has already went back airing last September 2020. (ES)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

