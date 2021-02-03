Kakie Pangilinan’s “TYL” song earns more than 100,000 dislikes

Two years after debuting her first single, singer-songwriter Frankie “Kakie” Pangilinan’s song earned dislikes and negative comments from supposedly supporters of the current administration.

The song “TYL” or “true young lovers”, which she wrote and produced with former Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia in 2019 under Curve Entertainment, gained more than 126,000 dislikes and some offensive remarks.

These were commented on a video where Kakie was performing the song in a radio guesting and uploaded on Wish 107.5’s YouTube channel.

Upon checking, the video had 128,000 dislikes, as of this writing.

One comment in the video read, “Kung nandito ka para i-like to.. I’m so proud of you.”

There are others who go way beyond as comparing Kakie to her sister KC Concepcion, who is “prettier and talented” than her.

Instead of retaliating to them, Kakie instead promoted her new single “Afterparty” to supporters of President Rodrigo Duterte, also called as Duterte Dir-hard Supporters (DDS).

She also attached a link of the song from streaming platform Spotify.

Kakie has been very much vocal with the current administration’s policies and other national concerns. (ES)