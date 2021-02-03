Influencer Khalid Al Ameri takes COVID-19 vaccine

Along with his Salama Mohamed, Al Ameri, was given the Sinopharm vaccine in one of the center of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC (SEHA) in Abu Dhabi—wherein they joined the queue for the jab along with other residents.

“The reason I took the vaccine is an honor of the frontline workers who have dedicated so much of their lives. Without them, we wouldn’t be where we are today, we wouldn’t see the light at the end of the tunnel. They are the reason we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

He added that the vaccination drive of the UAE is a beautiful way to start 2021, and that he is filled with hope about the end of the crisis

“My family and I decided to take the COVID-19 vaccine. You can see a sense of energy. You see that light at the end of the tunnel. I think that’s a beautiful way to stary this year for the whole humanity. I am filled with hope,” he added.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced that 123,740 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to February 3, Tuesday, stands at 3,564,517 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 36.04 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire herd immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.