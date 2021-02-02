EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Silento, singer of ‘Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)’ arrested for murder

Staff Report

Silento, who rose to fame with his hit single “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” has been arrested as a suspect for the murder of his cousin in the USA.

The DeKalb County Police Department stated that the 23-year-old, whose real name is Ricky Hawk, is the prime suspect for the murder of his 34-year-old cousin Frederick Rooks.

Reports from Billboard state that the police responded to an emergency call after multiple shots were fired. When they arrived at the scene, they found the body of Rooks with multiple gunshot wounds.

“On January 21, the DeKalb County Police Department investigated Rooks’ death after he was found shot on Deep Shoals Circle. Hawk is in the DeKalb County Jail charged with Murder,” tweeted the police force.

