Leni Robredo look-alike? Rachel Alejandro reacts in viral Palawan photo 

Vice President Leni Robredo clarified a viral photo that she was taking a vacation in Palawan.

Robredo assure the public that she is working in her office in Quezon City and that she was not the one in the viral vacation photo. Instead, it was Filipina singer-actress and healthy food advocate Rachel Alejandro.

“Was initially confused why a number of people are sending me this. Kalma lang po. Hindi ako ‘yan. Andito po ako sa opisina, wala sa Palawan,” Robredo said in her Facebook post.

“Ako na po humihingi ng paumanhin kay Rachel Alejandro,” she added.

Alejandro posted the photo on her Instagram account last January 20 taken from El Nido in Palawan.

Alejandro commented on the post and said that she also received a lot of comments on the photo.

“VP Leni, ako din po, I got so many comments that I look like you when I posted that photo on IG. Napa-smile nalang ako 😜. Basta pag may movie tungkol sa buhay niyo, may idea na kayo sino ang puedeng mag-portray 😝. I don’t believe we’ve properly met but let me use this opportunity to thank you for all that you do,” Rachel said.

Robredo then commented and apologize for the inconvenience.

“Rachel Alejandro Nakakahiya sayo, Rachel. Thank you for being very gracious about it. Pasensiya na, nadamay ka. But I am so flattered to be compared to you,” she said. (TDT)