Entertainment

Leni Robredo look-alike? Rachel Alejandro reacts in viral Palawan photo 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 5 hours ago

Vice President Leni Robredo clarified a viral photo that she was taking a vacation in Palawan.

Robredo assure the public that she is working in her office in Quezon City and that she was not the one in the viral vacation photo. Instead, it was Filipina singer-actress and healthy food advocate Rachel Alejandro.

“Was initially confused why a number of people are sending me this. Kalma lang po. Hindi ako ‘yan. Andito po ako sa opisina, wala sa Palawan,” Robredo said in her Facebook post.

“Ako na po humihingi ng paumanhin kay Rachel Alejandro,” she added.

Alejandro posted the photo on her Instagram account last January 20 taken from El Nido in Palawan.

Alejandro commented on the post and said that she also received a lot of comments on the photo.

“VP Leni, ako din po, I got so many comments that I look like you when I posted that photo on IG. Napa-smile nalang ako 😜. Basta pag may movie tungkol sa buhay niyo, may idea na kayo sino ang puedeng mag-portray 😝. I don’t believe we’ve properly met but let me use this opportunity to thank you for all that you do,” Rachel said.

Robredo then commented and apologize for the inconvenience.

“Rachel Alejandro Nakakahiya sayo, Rachel. Thank you for being very gracious about it. Pasensiya na, nadamay ka. But I am so flattered to be compared to you,” she said. (TDT)

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Lani Misalucha asks Raffy Tulfo’s help over stolen Lyka gems, Bigo Beans 

Lani Misalucha asks Raffy Tulfo’s help over stolen Lyka gems, Bigo Beans 

6 hours ago
Photo of Nadine Lustre says she doesn’t want to have a baby, prefers adoption for now

Nadine Lustre says she doesn’t want to have a baby, prefers adoption for now

1 day ago
Photo of Did John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo date recently?

Did John Lloyd Cruz and Bea Alonzo date recently?

2 days ago
Photo of Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna spotted again in Batangas together

Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna spotted again in Batangas together

2 days ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close