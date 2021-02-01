Lani Misalucha asks Raffy Tulfo’s help over stolen Lyka gems, Bigo Beans 

Asia’s Nightingale Lani Misalucha appeared in Raffy Tulfo’s show and asked for the TV host’s help over her former employee’s theft activities from her social media applications.

Lani accused the former handler of her social media accounts, Maynard Oliver Vergara for stealing the gems and beans from the singer’s account.

Lyka is a social media app that allows users to earn gems based on likes on photos.

Bigo is a livestreaming platform that asks users to send beans. The beans would eventually become diamonds amounting to Php17.

Lani said that the problem started in October 2020 when Maynard told her that he will pull out the gems and beans to encash it.

“Sabi niya ibibigay sa akin para makatulong sa amin ng asawa ko kasi naospital kami pareho,” Lani said in a television interview.

Lani said that she asked her fans for an update, but Maynard has stopped responding to them.

Lani said that Maynard changed the settings on where the account will transfer its money.

The singer said that Maynard used to book projects for her.

“Naospital kami ng husband ko last October 18. Tinawagan niya ako sa ospital sabi niya ate kung gusto mo ipupull out ko na ang beans sa Bigo para ma convert na ito sa cash at malagay sa bangko mo,” she said.

Lani said that nothing has been transferred to her account.

“2021 na wala ako ni singkong natanggap,” she said.

Lani said that around 73,000 gems and 32,000 beans from Bigo have been stolen by Maynard.

Lani said that she gave Maynard until February 6 to turn over her accounts.

“Maynard, alam mo madali talaga akong mag-trust only because alam ko at inaasahan ko na ang mga tao ay hindi dapat gumagawa ng kalokohan,” she said.

Lani said that she is mulling to file charges against Maynard.

In the end, Tulfo asked Lani if he could give her cash assistance. The TV host said that he will be giving the Php105,000 stolen by Maynard.

The singer thanked the TV host for his kind gesture.