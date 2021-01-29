WATCH: Paolo Ballesteros channels Heart Evangelista as ‘Miss Hurt’

TV host Paolo Ballesteros has made another make-up transformation. This time, she impersonated fashion icon and Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista.

The Kapuso host channeled her as ‘Miss Hurt’ copying the actress’ fabulous lifestyle in a plastic brand commercial.

“Nakabenta na kami, pero hindi pa rin namin afford ‘yung sikat na endorser… kaya kumuha na lang kami ng kamukha niya,” Orocan said in its video.

Paolo showed up with a white dress and long hair as Miss Hurt. He also imitated Heart’s Youtube vlogs by showing his home, closet and prize bag collection.

Miss Hurt however said that her most prized bag is a huge Orocan ice box that she paint on just like Heart’s bags.

She also carried the box to a grocery store but had a brief heart attack moment until a man impersonating Heart’s husband, Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero, came to her rescue when she returned home.

Miss Hurt also conducted a ‘What’s in my Bag’ segment where it showed her makeup, phone, wallet, corned beef, and a “spare heart.”

Heart noticed the billboard of the Orocan brand and shared it on her Instagram stories.

“Omg orocan…. don’t be ‘hurt’ na,” Heart wrote, adding a laugh emoji.

“Omg!!!! This is so funny!!!! Hahahahahahah awwwwwww love you guys!!! Hahaahhahah,” she reportedly wrote on Orocan’s Facebook page.

